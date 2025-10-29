Bridgeport

Multiple Families Displaced After Bridgeport Apartment Fire

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 28, 2025

At least a dozen families were left homeless after a major fire tore through an apartment building in the 3000 block of Main Street Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses said several residents attempted to jump from windows to escape the flames, but firefighters were able to rescue them safely.

Investigators discovered four 55-gallon drums containing unknown materials on the second floor, though officials said the blaze began on the first floor and the drums do not appear to be related. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause, and the American Red Cross is assisting displaced families with immediate needs.
2025-10-28 @ 4:34 PM

