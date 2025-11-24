24-Year-Old Man Killed After Crashing Into Cemetery Wall in Norwalk

On Saturday, November 29, 2025 at 2:12 AM, Norwalk Patrol Officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Avenue and Van Zant Street on a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Norwalk Police, Norwalk Fire Department and Norwalk Hospital EMS were dispatched to the scene. First responders located a 24-year-old man, later identified as Anthony Martinez, inside a vehicle that had collided with the stone wall of the East Norwalk Historical Cemetery.

Emergency personnel immediately began providing medical care. Mr. Martinez sustained critical injuries and was transported by ambulance to Norwalk Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Mr. Martinez was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The Norwalk Police Crash Reconstruction Unit responded along with the Identification Unit to process the scene and assume the investigation. Based on preliminary findings, Mr. Martinez was operating his vehicle eastbound on Van Zant Street when he continued through the intersection at East Avenue striking the stone wall.

This is an active investigation and police urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant information to contact Crash Reconstruction Unit Officer Wasilewski by phone at 203-854-3035, or by email at Cwasilewski@norwalkct.gov.

The Norwalk Police Department extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of Anthony Martinez.

Information can also be shared anonymously using one of the following methods:

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent through the Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing NORWALKPD followed by the message and sending it to TIP411 (847411)