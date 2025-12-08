Norwalk

Norwalk Man Arrested for Impersonating Police Officer During Fake Traffic Stop

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 7, 2025

Norwalk Police arrested Julio Rodriguez De Jesus, 58, after he allegedly impersonated a police officer and used blue and red flashing lights to pull over a motorist on Mulvoy Street late Friday night, December 5, 2025. The victim reported that a black Nissan Rogue activated emergency-style lighting and followed him until he pulled over, but after waiting several minutes without contact, the vehicle drove off. Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle parked on Ely Avenue and identified Rodriguez De Jesus as the driver.

During their investigation, police discovered operational strobe light bars mounted inside the vehicle along with a dash camera wired into the 12-volt port. Officers also determined Rodriguez De Jesus was under the influence of alcohol and in possession of Alprazolam pills not stored in their original container. He was charged with multiple offenses including impersonating a police officer, DUI, illegal use of flashing lights, drug possession, and breach of peace. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on December 19, 2025. Detectives are now seeking additional potential victims.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

