BLUMENTHAL LEADS COLLEAGUES IN INTRODUCING LEGISLATION TO INCREASE SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS

The SWIFT Act would expand Social Security benefits for over one million Americans

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Patty Murray (D-WA) introduced legislation to expand Social Security benefits for widows, widowers, and surviving divorced spouses. The Surviving Widow(er) Income Fair Treatment (SWIFT) Act makes necessary changes to Social Security benefit rules by addressing outdated benefit caps, arbitrary legal restrictions, and claiming requirements—resulting in increased benefits for widow(ers) and surviving divorced spouses.

“The SWIFT Act corrects outdated rules and restrictions and removes barriers limiting Social Security benefits—ensuring widows, widowers, and surviving divorced spouses receive the Social Security benefits they rightfully deserve. Social Security is a lifeline for Americans, playing a critical role in their economic security and financial well-being—and yet, many individuals face burdensome hurdles and arbitrary requirements preventing them from receiving the full benefits they are owed. With this legislation, we make sure that no American is missing out on the benefits they need to live with dignity,” said Blumenthal.

“Our seniors have spent a lifetime working hard and paying into Social Security, and they deserve to receive adequate benefits and retire with dignity, not spend their golden years just trying to get by,” said Gillibrand. “But outdated rules and antiquated policies mean that too many seniors, especially widowed spouses, and women disproportionately, aren’t receiving the benefits they’ve earned or being treated fairly. Our SWIFT Act will help modernize the program and strengthen benefits for our seniors.”

The SWIFT Act allows widow(ers) and surviving divorced spouses with disabilities to receive 100% of the survivor benefits they are entitled to, regardless of their age, and empowers widow(er)s and surviving divorced spouses to increase their survivor benefits beyond current arbitrary caps. The legislation also expands child-in-care benefits for widow(er)s and surviving divorced spouses caring for children, significantly helping families struggling with the burden of caregiving.

The legislation is supported by a number of organizations, including AFL-CIO, AFSCME, National Organization of Social Security Claimants’ Reps, National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, Women’s Institute for a Secure Retirement, The Arc of the United States, Justice in Aging, Alliance for Retired Americans, National Association of Disability Representatives, Social Security Works, and Strengthen Social Security Coalition.

“Our communities are stronger when families have the support they need during times of tragedy — and that’s exactly what the SWIFT Act provides. By ensuring widows and widowers can access their full Social Security survivor benefits, this bill will prevent countless families from falling through the cracks after losing a loved one. On behalf of 1.4 million AFSCME members, the public service workers who support working families every single day, we thank Sen. Blumenthal for introducing this critical piece of legislation and urge the Senate to pass it without delay,” said AFSCME President Lee Saunders.

“The SWIFT Act delivers meaningful improvements for disabled survivors by removing outdated barriers and ensuring timely access to full benefits. NADR is proud to endorse this bill and values the bipartisan commitment to modernizing Social Security for the people who depend on it,” said Kelly Blad, President of the National Association of Disability Representatives.

“Losing a spouse is one of the saddest, most difficult times in a person’s life. For many, the emotional loss is compounded by sudden economic insecurity. The SWIFT Act recognizes this extra vulnerability, and addresses it by expanding Social Security’s benefits paid to those who have lost a spouse. Social Security Works enthusiastically endorses the SWIFT Act and thanks Senator Blumenthal for his extraordinary vision and sensitivity to this important issue,” said Nancy Altman, President of Social Security Works.

The full text of the bill can be found here:

https://www.blumenthal.senate.gov/download/2025-11-20_swift_act_bill_text