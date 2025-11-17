Bridgeport Police Investigate Serious Motorcycle Collision on Main Street

Bridgeport, CT — November 16, 2025 — At approximately 11:00 a.m., Bridgeport Police Patrol Officers responded to the area of Main Street and Goldenrod Avenue for a reported motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a 4-door sedan. Medics and Bridgeport Firefighters arrived quickly, provided medical aid, and transported the motorcycle operator — a 35-year-old Bridgeport woman — to a nearby hospital. She is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Upon arrival, officers located the motorcycle in the southbound lane of Main Street near the intersection. The operator of the sedan, a 75-year-old Bridgeport resident, remained on scene, cooperated fully with police officers, and reported no injuries.

The Bridgeport Police Accident Reconstruction Team responded to conduct a detailed investigation. Preliminary findings indicate the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Main Street when the northbound sedan attempted a left turn onto Goldenrod Avenue, resulting in the collision.

The roadway at Main Street and Goldenrod Avenue has since been cleared and reopened to normal traffic.

The Bridgeport Police Traffic Division reminds riders that motorcycles — including smaller-engine models of 50cc and above — are fully regulated motor vehicles under Connecticut law. Riders must operate them on public roadways only, in full compliance with all traffic regulations. Motorcyclists are also urged to wear properly secured DOT-approved helmets and remain vigilant, as even low-speed impacts can result in serious head injuries.

Anyone with additional information about this crash is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division, Officer Eroildo Quiles, at 203-576-7640.