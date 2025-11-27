Home for the Brave Celebrates Major Expansion With Ribbon Cutting in Bridgeport

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held this week at Home for the Brave in Bridgeport, celebrating the completion of a major multi-million-dollar renovation aimed at expanding veteran housing and services. The approximately $3.7 million project added 11 new private veteran suites, a new elevator for full ADA accessibility, updated medical and counseling rooms, and a new outdoor courtyard and gathering space designed for therapeutic use and community events.

Local and state officials joined staff, supporters, and veterans for the ceremony, praising the nonprofit’s continued commitment to helping formerly homeless veterans transition into stable, independent lives. The expansion allows Home for the Brave to serve more veterans at a time when housing insecurity remains a critical issue across Greater Bridgeport.