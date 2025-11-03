Valley

Isac Saravia Charged in Pershing Drive Fatal Crash Investigation

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 2, 2025

On October 29, 2025 Isac Saravia, age 26, of Ansonia was arrested as part of the investigation into the September 24, 2025 fatal motor vehicle accident on Pershing Drive involving Adonis Lapuppet-Bligen. Saravia was charged with Reckless Endangerment First Degree and Reckless Driving. He posted a  $75,000.00 bond and will appear at Derby Superior Court for arraignment on November 12, 2025.

During the course of the investigation detectives learned that Saravia was driving his own car following closely behind the car driven by Lapuppet-Bligen right before the accident where Lapuppet-Bligen died. With the assistance of the Fairfield Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit it was determined that Saravia and Lapuppet-Bligen were travelling approximately 80 MPH just prior to the accident. The investigation was unable to establish probable cause that the cars were racing. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has concluded their investigation, Lapuppet-Bligen’s cause of death was blunt force trauma and manner of death was accident. A toxicology report showed that Lapuppet-Bligen had a blood alcohol content(BAC) at the time of the accident of .089, a BAC of .080 is considered intoxicated in Connecticut.

Chief Williams would like to thank the Connecticut State Police, Derby Police Department, Fairfield Police Department, Ansonia Fire Department, and Ansonia Public Works for their assistance in the investigation. He also commends the Ansonia Police Department’s Detective Bureau and Patrol Division for their work in investigating the incident.

All arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

