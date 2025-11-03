Fifth Arrest in Ansonia Street Takeover; Suspect Accused of Jumping on Police Cruiser

ANSONIA — On October 29, 2025, police arrested Joseph Yeager, 21, of Meriden, by warrant for his role in the April 26, 2025 street takeover. Investigators say Yeager is believed to be the person seen on video jumping onto the hood of a police cruiser during the incident; he is the fifth arrest in the case, and detectives continue working to identify additional participants.

Yeager was charged with Riot 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Riot 1st Degree, Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, and Racing. He was held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on November 25, 2025. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or submit an anonymous tip via Tip411 at the link provided. All arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.