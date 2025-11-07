shelton Valley

Shelton Neighbor Charged in Long Hill Ave Sexual Assault

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 6, 2025

On October 31, 2025, Shelton Police responded to a 911 hang-up on Long Hill Avenue near Sullivan Avenue. Officers arrived to find a woman who had run outside and reported that Sean Senerchia, 23, of Shelton, sexually assaulted her inside an apartment. Officers encountered Senerchia inside; he became confrontational and was taken into custody for interfering. Detectives learned the victim knew Senerchia and had been invited in; she stated he forced himself on her, that she fled outside during part of the incident, and that he brought her back into the apartment. Detectives documented evidence on scene and confirmed details with neighbors. Senerchia was charged with Sexual Assault 1st Degree, Strangulation 3rd Degree, Disorderly Conduct, and Interfering with an Officer. His bond was initially set at $100,000 and later raised to $250,000; unable to post, he was transported and presented in Derby Superior Court on November 3, 2025.

