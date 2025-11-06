Leaders Unite in Fairfield to ‘Feed Hope’ Amid SNAP Shutdown Crisis

FAIRFIELD — With federal SNAP benefits halted due to the government shutdown, a bipartisan group of state and community leaders gathered in front of the Sacred Heart University Community Theater at 1420 Post Road to call attention to the growing food insecurity crisis across Connecticut.

State Senator Tony Hwang opened the event, noting that nearly 363,000 Connecticut residents rely on SNAP benefits. “This is a moment for all of us to unite—to put politics aside nationally, statewide, and locally—and focus on the people in need,” he said. “Seventy-five percent of those on SNAP are children or the elderly. By the end of the month, they run out of food resources, and this November, because of the shutdown, nothing is coming onto their cards.”

Michael Donoghue, Executive Director of the Thomas Merton Family Center, said the impact is already overwhelming. “We run the largest food pantry in Bridgeport. On a typical day we serve 30 or 40 families. Yesterday we served 110. There was a line around the block an hour before we opened,” he said. “Some of the people coming up to us say, ‘I usually donate to you—I can’t believe I have to use your services.’ There’s no greater pressure than having a family and not knowing if you can feed your kids.”

Jason Jakubowski, CEO of Connecticut Foodshare, explained how community donations stretch further through coordinated efforts. “If you take a dollar to the grocery store, you can buy one can of soup,” he said. “Give us that dollar, and we can buy twenty—because we purchase by the truckload for the entire statewide network.” He added that Senator Hwang frequently volunteers with their efforts.

Themis Klarides, Connecticut Foodshare board member, praised the bipartisan collaboration. “If Washington operated as efficiently as the Connecticut legislature, we’d all be better off,” she said. “This bipartisan group proves what’s possible when we focus on people, not politics.”

Senator Hwang closed by urging unity ahead of Thanksgiving: “The need is urgent—but so is our ability to make a difference. Let’s feed hope, and feed our communities, together.”