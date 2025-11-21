Bridgeport

Man Charged After Stabbing at Wood Park

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 20, 2025

Bridgeport Police arrested Evens Dorvelus, 46, on Friday night after a stabbing at Wood Park near Wood Avenue and Benham Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Officers located Dorvelus minutes later walking on Laurel Avenue with a blood-covered knife in his possession, and he was taken into custody.

The 37-year-old victim was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital, where he underwent surgery for a neck wound and is expected to survive. The motive remains unclear, though witnesses reported the victim may have been trying to diffuse a dispute between Dorvelus and another man.

Dorvelus was charged with Assault in the First Degree and Breach of Peace in the Second Degree, and was held on $100,000 bond.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport Stratford

Jury Finds Bridgeport Man Guilty in Amazon Lot Shooting

Nov 19, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Derby News: 5 Car Crash

Nov 17, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Investigate Serious Motorcycle Collision on Main Street

Nov 16, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Man Charged After Stabbing at Wood Park

Nov 20, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Gas Company Hits Gas Line

Nov 20, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Stratford

Jury Finds Bridgeport Man Guilty in Amazon Lot Shooting

Nov 19, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Today’s Vehicle Fire

Nov 19, 2025 Stephen Krauchick