Man Charged After Stabbing at Wood Park

Bridgeport Police arrested Evens Dorvelus, 46, on Friday night after a stabbing at Wood Park near Wood Avenue and Benham Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Officers located Dorvelus minutes later walking on Laurel Avenue with a blood-covered knife in his possession, and he was taken into custody.

The 37-year-old victim was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital, where he underwent surgery for a neck wound and is expected to survive. The motive remains unclear, though witnesses reported the victim may have been trying to diffuse a dispute between Dorvelus and another man.

Dorvelus was charged with Assault in the First Degree and Breach of Peace in the Second Degree, and was held on $100,000 bond.