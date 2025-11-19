Bridgeport Stratford

Jury Finds Bridgeport Man Guilty in Amazon Lot Shooting

A Bridgeport jury has convicted 28-year-old Anthony Vann of first-degree assault for shooting Uber driver Joel Santana Garcia outside the Amazon facility on Long Beach Boulevard in August 2023.

Prosecutors said Vann fired nine shots at the SUV after an argument in the parking lot seriously injuring the driver. Vann admitted pulling the trigger but claimed he acted in self-defense, saying he feared the vehicle would back into him.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours before returning the guilty verdict. Vann has been jailed since his arrest and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 20.

Original reporting by court reporter Ethan Fry of the Connecticut Post.

