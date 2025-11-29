Norwalk Man Arrested After Ramming Police Cruiser, Stolen Gun and Narcotics Recovered

A man wanted on an active arrest warrant is facing multiple firearm and drug charges following a violent confrontation with police in Norwalk. On November 23, 2025, at approximately 6:48 p.m., Norwalk Patrol Officers located and attempted to arrest Yahya Sonko in connection with a prior police pursuit that occurred on October 24.

Officers responded to the area of Quaker Road and observed Sonko leaving in a vehicle. As police attempted to block his exit, Sonko reversed his vehicle into a marked patrol cruiser, exited the car, and fled on foot. Officers pursued him and successfully apprehended him in the parking lot of 330 Connecticut Avenue.

During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a stolen Glock 19 handgun from beneath the driver’s seat. The firearm was equipped with a 33-round extended magazine loaded with 28 rounds of 9mm ammunition. Police also seized narcotics from inside the vehicle, including 13 oxycodone pills (30mg), 59 oxycodone pills (10mg), and one MDMA pill.

Sonko now faces a long list of charges including stealing a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, multiple narcotics charges, possession with intent to sell, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine, interfering with police, evading responsibility, and unsafe backing. Additional charges stem from the earlier October incident, including engaging police in pursuit and several motor vehicle violations. He is being held on a combined $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on December 8, 2025.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through the Norwalk Police website or by texting NORWALKPD to TIP411 (847411).