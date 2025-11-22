Norwalk

Norwalk Man Arrested After Officers Find Pepper-Ball Firearm

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 22, 2025

Norwalk Police arrested Mathew Clark Jr., 41, after officers on selective enforcement duty approached two individuals loitering outside a storefront on Woodward Avenue displaying “No Loitering Police Enforced” signs. During the interaction, officers discovered Clark was carrying a multi-colored Byrna HD firearm equipped with a loaded magazine of pepper-ball ammunition and a CO₂ cartridge.

Clark, a convicted felon, was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters, where he refused to be fingerprinted. He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon, failure to comply with fingerprint requirements, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

His bond was set at $200,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on December 3, 2025.

