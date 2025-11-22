Juvenile Struck by Vehicle on Seaview Avenue

On November 20, 2025 at 3:46 PM, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting that a juvenile was struck by a vehicle on Seaview Avenue. Norwalk Police, the Norwalk Fire Department and Norwalk Hospital EMS were immediately dispatched. Patrol officers arrived in the area of 11 Seaview Avenue and located a six-year-old child on the sidewalk and adjacent grass area of the westbound lanes of Seaview Avenue. First responders began providing emergency medical care to the child, who suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Norwalk Hospital.

The Norwalk Police Crash Reconstruction Unit responded along with the Identification Unit to process the scene and assume the investigation. Based on the preliminary findings, the driver of the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Seaview Avenue when the child ran west across the roadway and was struck. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The accident remains under active investigation. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Crash Reconstruction Unit Officer Equi by phone at 203-854-3035, or by email at TEqui@norwalkct.gov. Information can also be shared anonymously using one of the three ways below:

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)