Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Connecticut Avenue Crash

Norwalk Police have identified the pedestrian who was seriously injured after being struck on Connecticut Avenue around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday. Officials thanked all media partners who shared the image and the members of the public who called in with information—his identity was confirmed after a caller recognized him on a news platform.

As previously reported, officers located the man with serious injuries in the westbound lanes, and he was transported to Norwalk Hospital. Preliminary findings show he was crossing outside a marked crosswalk when he was struck, and the driver remained on scene. The Crash Reconstruction Unit and Identification Unit are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Equi at 203-854-3035 or email TEqui@norwalkct.gov. Anonymous tips may be submitted through the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, online at norwalkpd.com, or by texting “NORWALKPD” and your message to TIP411 (847411).