Norwalk

Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Connecticut Avenue Crash

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 21, 2025

Norwalk Police have identified the pedestrian who was seriously injured after being struck on Connecticut Avenue around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday. Officials thanked all media partners who shared the image and the members of the public who called in with information—his identity was confirmed after a caller recognized him on a news platform.

As previously reported, officers located the man with serious injuries in the westbound lanes, and he was transported to Norwalk Hospital. Preliminary findings show he was crossing outside a marked crosswalk when he was struck, and the driver remained on scene. The Crash Reconstruction Unit and Identification Unit are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Equi at 203-854-3035 or email TEqui@norwalkct.gov. Anonymous tips may be submitted through the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, online at norwalkpd.com, or by texting “NORWALKPD” and your message to TIP411 (847411).

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Norwalk

Juvenile Struck by Vehicle on Seaview Avenue

Nov 21, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Stratford Man Charged in Residential Burglary Case

Nov 21, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk Sexual Assault Suspect Captured in Bridgeport Operation

Nov 15, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Norwalk

Juvenile Struck by Vehicle on Seaview Avenue

Nov 21, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Connecticut Avenue Crash

Nov 21, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Crash With Injuries

Nov 21, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield Police Arrest Individual Responsible for False SantaCon Promotion

Nov 21, 2025 Stephen Krauchick