Stratford Man Charged in Residential Burglary Case

Stratford Police arrested Joseph Benway III, 38, in connection with a January 2, 2025 residential burglary where entry was forced through a broken glass panel on a garage door and approximately $2,000 in currency was reported stolen. Benway, who had previously worked at the home as a contractor, turned himself in on November 12 after detectives developed him as a suspect through multiple search warrants.

Benway was charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, and Larceny 3rd Degree. His court-set bond was $150,000, which he posted, and he is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on December 3.