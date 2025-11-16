Norwalk Sexual Assault Suspect Captured in Bridgeport Operation

The Norwalk Police Department began investigating a sexual assault on June 30, 2025, after a woman reported being assaulted at her residence. The case was quickly taken over by the Detective Bureau, and through the course of their investigation detectives determined that Dashon Robinson was responsible for the assault. Detectives applied for and received an arrest warrant from Stamford Superior Court.

On the morning of November 13, 2025, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force, the Bridgeport Regional Task Force, the Norwalk Police Special Services Division, and the Norwalk Detective Bureau located Robinson at a residence in Bridgeport and took him into custody without incident. Robinson was transported to Norwalk Police Headquarters for processing.

During the arrest, a second man with Robinson—Aden Garrett—was found to be in illegal possession of a firearm. Garrett was arrested and transported to the Bridgeport Police Department, where he was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm without a permit, and illegal transfer of a firearm.

Robinson is charged with sexual assault in the fourth degree and was held on a $50,000 bond.