The Happiest Place In Fairfield-Wonderland at Roseville Lights Up!

The holiday season officially began yesterday as Gene and Mary Halliwell celebrated the 26th anniversary of Wonderland at Roseville, their beloved holiday light display at 226 Roseville Terrace in Fairfield, Connecticut. The longtime community tradition was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by State Senator Tony Hwang, officially launching another year of festive cheer and giving back.

“As your State Senator and a huge fan, I want to thank the Halliwell family for their tireless effort in creating this magical experience year after year,” Hwang said at the ceremony. “Tonight’s donations will support Shriners Children’s Hospital, providing crucial care for children in need.”

Wonderland at Roseville began decades ago as a modest family project and has grown into one of Fairfield’s most cherished holiday attractions. Gene Halliwell reflected on its humble beginnings, recalling how he and his father once hand-cut Santa and his reindeer from plywood and lit them with simple floodlights. What started as a small display has since evolved into a dazzling holiday tradition enjoyed by visitors of all ages.

A Shriner for more than 40 years, Gene Halliwell also emphasized the mission behind the lights. “Being a Shriner means being part of a global mission to care for children,” he said. “This display is our way of giving back, and every donation to Shriners Children’s Hospital makes a difference. We hope to light up the season with joy and purpose.”

Now open for the season, Wonderland at Roseville will continue welcoming visitors throughout the holidays, inviting families to enjoy the festive spectacle while supporting a meaningful cause. The Halliwell family closed the evening by wishing the community a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

For the past 17 years, the family has collected donations at the display for Shriners Children’s Hospital. Those who wish to donate online can still do so directly through the hospital at:

https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/wonderland