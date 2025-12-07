Inaugural Winter Farmers Market Season Starts December 7th

Fairfield Farmers Market and the Town of Fairfield are excited to announce the launch of the community’s first-ever Winter Farmers Market, taking place every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the newly remodeled Penfield Pavilion. The market will run from December 7th through March 22nd and is designed to support local vendors year-round by giving them a venue to sell baked goods, meats, eggs, produce, and other staples. Shoppers can expect a variety of essential products, including fish, sauces, bread, salami, honey, and more. “We are excited to host this popular community event every Sunday at beautiful Penfield Pavilion,” said Anthony Calabrese, Director of Fairfield Community Services. “Come support your local producers and enjoy the best seasonal products all year round.”

This season features an extensive lineup of vendors from across Connecticut, including Fifth State Distillery, Bee Love Project, Biscuits & Bones, Blue Lotus Bracelets, Carrot Top Kitchens, Cross Culture Kombucha, D’s Kitchen, Dancing Barefoot Wellness, Double A Ranch, Edgewise Kitchen, Eileen Duffy, Elicit Brewing Co., Everneat, G Café Bakery, Grumpy Dumpling, Ittabit Fine Foods, Superseedz, Knots on Euclid, New England Cider, New Petal Flower Farm, Nordic Fish, Olmo Bagels, Oronoque Farms, Oui Charcuterie, Pottery by Sandra, Pure by Shasha, Raus Coffee, Saint X Foods, Sandpiper Bagels, Scent by M, Stylish Spoon, Swetckie-Doodles, Testa’s Sauce, Tucker’s Pies, Union City Farm, Yalla Organic Hummus, and many more. The Fairfield Farmers Market was originally founded in 2016 by local restaurant owner Bill Auer in partnership with Mark Barnhart and the Fairfield Economic Development Commission. For updates and additional information, visit www.fairfieldrecreation.com, follow @FairfieldCTFarmersMarket on Facebook, or @FairfieldFarmersMarket on Instagram.