BRIDGEPORT MAN CAPTURED AT THE CANADIAN BORDER HOURS AFTER ATTEMPTING TO MURDER HIS EX-WIFE IN BRIDGEPORT

A 33-year-old city man was captured at the Canadian border on Wednesday after attempting to shoot and kill his ex-wife in the East End of Bridgeport less than 24 hours earlier.

A prompt investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department determined that Joao Victor Borges De Queiroz was hiding in the trunk of his ex-wife’s car when she left for work on Tuesday. Borges De Queiroz then fired a shot at her after he pushed down the rear seat of the car. The bullet went through the front windshield, narrowly missing his ex-wife, who is also 33 years old.

Borges De Queiroz then choked the victim from behind as she drove for safety. She was eventually able to disarm her ex-husband and throw the gun out of the window. Bourges then continued to assault his ex-wife after she fought her way out her car at the intersection of Orange St. and Central Ave. The victim ultimately ran to a nearby house for help.

Much of the incident was recorded on video. The gun and the victim’s car were recovered by police.

Borges De Queiroz was initially stopped by Canadian officers at the Vermont-Canada border in the overnight hours on Wednesday. He was then handed over to the United States Border Patrol, who took him into custody on a Bridgeport Police warrant.

Borges De Queiroz faces charges that include Criminal Attempt Murder, Criminal Attempt Assault in the First Degree, Kidnapping in the First Degree with a Firearm, Unlawful Restraint on the First Degree, Stalking in the Second Degree, Assault in the Third Degree and Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit.

His bond was set at $1 million.

Borges De Queiroz will be extradited back to Connecticut, where he will be arraigned.

The quick capture of Borges De Queiroz was the result of a cohesive collaboration between the Bridgeport Police Department’s Patrol Division, Domestic Violence Unit, Warrants Unit and Homicide Unit, as well as United States Federal Law Enforcement and Canadian Law Enforcement.