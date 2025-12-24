Inside the Matias Christmas Light Show: Nearly 19,000 Lights, One Incredible Display

What looks like a festive neighborhood attraction from the street is, behind the scenes, a carefully engineered light show powered by technology, creativity, and countless hours of work.

The Matias Christmas Light Show on Jennings Avenue in Bridgeport features an impressive setup of six controllers networked together and connected to a central computer. Each controller manages sections of the display, allowing the entire show to be fully programmed and synchronized to music using specialized lighting software. Every individual light — known as a “pixel” — can be controlled by color, movement, and timing, down to a single bulb.

One of the standout features of the display is the massive Mega Tree, which consists of 16 vertical strands with 100 bulbs on each strand. Controllers at both the base and the top of the tree power the lighting effects, including animated wings and a glowing star. Additional elements include spinning window lights, embedded house outlines that remain hidden during the day, and four moving head lights mounted on the roof and ceiling for dramatic effects.

All wiring from the display feeds neatly into the garage, where the control hub, network connections, and show computer are housed. Despite the size of the display, the use of multiple controllers keeps the wiring surprisingly organized. A projector adds another layer to the experience, displaying synchronized visuals that match each song in the show’s playlist.

Each song is individually programmed, with lighting effects and video edits carefully matched to the music. Even the smallest details require hands-on work — thousands of tiny lights are manually placed one by one into ornaments. In total, the display features an astonishing 18,672 bulbs.

The Matias Christmas Light Show runs nightly from 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and is open for everyone to enjoy. Tune your car’s FM radio to 92.1

Visitors are invited to stop by Jennings Avenue in Bridgeport and experience the show firsthand.

Merry Christmas from the Matias Christmas Light Show. 🎄✨