Trumbull

Car Hits Pool Heater

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 6, 2026

One person was injured when a car went over an embankment at Avalon Gates Royce Apartments and landed on top of a pool heater by the community pool.

2026-01-06@3:35pm– #Trumbull CT

