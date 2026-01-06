Car Hits Pool Heater

One person was injured when a car went over an embankment at Avalon Gates Royce Apartments and landed on top of a pool heater by the community pool.

2026-01-06@3:35pm– #Trumbull CT

We’re a two-person independent local news team, and by buying us a coffee at https://ko-fi.com/doingitlocal supporting us on Patreon at https://patreon.com/doingitlocal donating via https://www.paypal.com/donate/… or subscribing on Facebook, you help us continue delivering breaking local news while gaining access to special supporter-only behind-the-scenes content.