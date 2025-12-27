Police Confirm Gun Fired During Teen Dispute at Trumbull Mall; No Injuries Reported

Trumbull Police have confirmed that a firearm was discharged during a dispute involving several teenagers at the Trumbull Mall late Friday afternoon. Officers responded to numerous 911 calls around 5:45 p.m. reporting a disturbance on the upper level of the mall near the Macy’s store.

According to police, the teens—who were all known to one another—became involved in a heated argument while walking through the shopping center. During the dispute, one individual displayed a handgun and fired at least one shot inside the mall. Authorities confirmed that no one was struck by the gunfire and no injuries were reported.

Traffic exiting the mall around its 6:00 p.m. closing time was delayed as officers searched for those involved, who are believed to have fled the scene quickly. The investigation remains ongoing, with detectives following multiple leads and reviewing evidence collected from the scene. Due to deteriorating weather conditions and heavy shopper traffic, Trumbull Police were assisted by mutual aid officers from Bridgeport, Fairfield, and Monroe. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Trumbull Police Department at (203) 261-3665, ext. 0.