Witness Reports Single Gunshot During Fight at Trumbull Mall

An anonymous witness reports that a single gunshot was fired during a brief fight inside the Trumbull Mall Friday evening.

According to the witness, the incident occurred around 5:35 p.m. when a group of teenagers came up the escalator from the food court toward the front of Macy’s and began yelling. Several individuals allegedly threw punches, and during the altercation one person reportedly pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and fired a single shot, which struck the ground.

The witness stated they did not see anyone injured or observe any signs of a gunshot wound victim. Police were reported to be on scene shortly after the incident, but all involved parties had fled prior to their arrival.

Photos shared by the witness reportedly show a shell casing and the location where the bullet struck the ground. The witness requested to remain anonymous.

At this time, no information has been confirmed by authorities, and there have been no official reports of injuries.

This story remains developing. Thanks everyone for sending in anonymous video and pictures of the altercation.