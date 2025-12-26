Trumbull

Witness Reports Single Gunshot During Fight at Trumbull Mall

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 26, 2025

An anonymous witness reports that a single gunshot was fired during a brief fight inside the Trumbull Mall Friday evening.

According to the witness, the incident occurred around 5:35 p.m. when a group of teenagers came up the escalator from the food court toward the front of Macy’s and began yelling. Several individuals allegedly threw punches, and during the altercation one person reportedly pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and fired a single shot, which struck the ground.

The witness stated they did not see anyone injured or observe any signs of a gunshot wound victim. Police were reported to be on scene shortly after the incident, but all involved parties had fled prior to their arrival.

Photos shared by the witness reportedly show a shell casing and the location where the bullet struck the ground. The witness requested to remain anonymous.

At this time, no information has been confirmed by authorities, and there have been no official reports of injuries.

This story remains developing. Thanks everyone for sending in anonymous video and pictures of the altercation.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Trumbull

Shooting At The Mall

Dec 26, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Multiple Gas Calls

Nov 18, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

2025 Town Hall Halloween Parade and Trick-or-Treat

Oct 23, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Trumbull

Witness Reports Single Gunshot During Fight at Trumbull Mall

Dec 26, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Shooting At The Mall

Dec 26, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Dec 26, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

House Fire

Dec 26, 2025 Stephen Krauchick