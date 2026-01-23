Cold Weather Protocol activated for the State; Westport Warming Centers Listed

Westport officials are monitoring a major winter storm expected to impact the area beginning Sunday morning, January 25, bringing heavy snowfall and dangerous travel conditions through Monday. Forecast models call for 12 to 18 inches of snow across Southern New England, with gusty winds of 20 to 30 mph that could cause blowing snow and near-zero visibility on roadways.

At the same time, Governor Ned Lamont has activated Connecticut’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol beginning Friday afternoon, January 23, through Wednesday, January 28, as extremely cold air moves into the state. Overnight temperatures are expected to fall into the single digits, with wind chills below zero that could become life-threatening for anyone exposed to the elements for extended periods.

“This storm has the potential to significantly impact travel and daily activities. Now is the time for residents to prepare, complete errands early, and plan to stay off the roads once snowfall begins so emergency and public works crews can operate safely,” said Westport Fire Chief Nick Marsan.

The protocol enables state agencies, municipalities, and nonprofits to coordinate shelter availability through United Way 2-1-1 to ensure anyone needing a warm place to stay can access transportation and overnight accommodations. Governor Lamont urged residents to take the cold seriously and bring pets indoors during the extreme temperatures.

Westport residents experiencing hardship due to the cold are encouraged to contact Westport Human Services at 203-341-1050 during regular business hours. After hours or overnight, residents can dial 2-1-1 for shelter referrals and transportation or 9-1-1 for medical emergencies.

Designated Westport Warming Centers include:

• Westport Center for Senior Activities, 21 Imperial Ave

• Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road

• Westport/Weston Family YMCA, 14 Alan Raymond Lane

• MoCA Westport, 19 Newtown Turnpike

Officials also recommend avoiding unnecessary travel Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, allowing public works crews space to clear roads, clearing snow around fire hydrants, checking heating systems and fuel supplies, and monitoring official alerts.

Residents can sign up for local emergency updates by texting 06880 to 888777 to receive Westport alerts. For statewide shelter information, visit 211ct.org or call 2-1-1.

Westport Emergency Management will continue monitoring conditions and provide updates as the storm and cold weather protocol remain in effect.