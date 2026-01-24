GOVERNOR LAMONT ADVISES MOTORISTS TO AVOID TRAVEL SUNDAY DUE TO MAJOR WINTER STORM

Motorists Reminded To Avoid Crowding Snowplows and Take Extra Precautions During Hazardous Weather Conditions

WATCH: Governor Lamont’s 12PM news briefing today

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is strongly encouraging motorists to avoid travel on Connecticut roads on Sunday, January 25, 2026, due to a major winter storm that is anticipated to impact the state throughout the day and leading into the following morning. Anyone who must travel is urged to drive cautiously and allow snow removal crews the space needed to safely clear the roads.

Governor Lamont and the state’s emergency management and transportation teams are closely monitoring weather forecasts ahead of the storm. The latest forecast indicates a significant amount of snow will impact the entire state that could result in the largest snowfall totals Connecticut has received from a single storm in more than a decade. As of noon today, models are showing the state is anticipated to receive anywhere from 14” to 20” of snow, with the heaviest periods beginning on Sunday morning and continuing into the early hours of Monday morning. The storm is still two days away so changes to the forecast should be expected.

“By noon on Sunday we are expecting snowfall to come down at very fast rates and continuing throughout the afternoon and evening and into the early hours of Monday morning, significantly impacting roads and creating whiteout conditions at times,” Governor Lamont said. “We are strongly urging everyone to make plans in advance to avoid all unnecessary travel on Sunday. Our state snowplow fleet is prepared to clear the roads, and the fewer cars are out there the quicker and safer the snowplow crews can do their work.”

“The best way to be safe in a snowstorm is to stay home and allow our snowplow operators to do their job safely and efficiently,” Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said. “If you have no other choice than to travel, please slow down, maintain extra distance between vehicles, and never crowd snowplows. Snowplows have limited visibility and need room to operate safely, especially in heavy snowfall.”

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has more than 600 snowplows and specialized equipment ready for deployment statewide. Crews will work around the clock as needed to clear snow and ice and restore safe travel conditions.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2023 there were 320 fatal traffic crashes and more than 22,000 injuries in crashes that occurred when there was snow and/or sleet conditions at the time of the crash.

Tips for winter driving and staying clear of snowplows

The Connecticut Department of Transportation advises motorists to use the following tips whenever approaching a snowplow:

Give plows space : Stay well behind plows and avoid their blind spots, especially in the rear corners.

: Stay well behind plows and avoid their blind spots, especially in the rear corners. Never pass in active plowing zones : Passing snowplows can reduce visibility and increase the risk of collisions with thrown snow or the plow itself.

: Passing snowplows can reduce visibility and increase the risk of collisions with thrown snow or the plow itself. Be patient: Plows often drive slowly to clear snow effectively; crowding or tailgating can endanger both drivers and operators.

To ensure safety during icy and snowy conditions, the public is encouraged to:

Delay travel if possible : Staying home during the storm is the safest option.

: Staying home during the storm is the safest option. Slow down : Reduce speed and allow extra time to stop on snow or ice-covered roads.

: Reduce speed and allow extra time to stop on snow or ice-covered roads. Leave extra space : Increase following distance between vehicles, especially behind snowplows.

: Increase following distance between vehicles, especially behind snowplows. Be vehicle-ready : Keep fuel tanks full or electric vehicles charged and ensure tires and lights are in good condition.

: Keep fuel tanks full or electric vehicles charged and ensure tires and lights are in good condition. Pack emergency supplies : Carry blankets, water, food, a flashlight, a phone charger, and a first aid kit.

: Carry blankets, water, food, a flashlight, a phone charger, and a first aid kit. Stay informed : Monitor forecasts and check real-time traffic and road conditions at CTroads.org before traveling.

: Monitor forecasts and check real-time traffic and road conditions at CTroads.org before traveling. Never drive impaired: Winter conditions demand full attention and alertness at all times.

For more information about winter driving safety and snowplow awareness, visit nhtsa.gov/winter-driving-tips.

For updates on incidents that may be impacting state roads, visit CTtroads.org.

For those who utilize public transportation, visit the transit operator’s website for updates on any potential delays or cancelations.

To subscribe to emergency alerts through the state’s CT Alert notification system, visit ct.gov/ctalert.

For emergency management news and resources, visit the state’s CTPrepares website at ct.gov/ctprepares.