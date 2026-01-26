Fairfield

Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Opening of HOPE & JOY Gift Shop in Fairfield

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 26, 2026

FAIRFIELD, CT — A new locally owned gift shop focused on positivity, creativity and giving back officially opened its doors Friday as HOPE & JOY celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 95 Reef Road, just off the Post Road.

Owner Rebecca Ashby, a Fairfield resident, wife and adoptive mother, created HOPE & JOY as a heartfelt extension of her personal journey. What began in 2022 as a small creative outlet during the pandemic has grown into a brick-and-mortar shop offering handcrafted, curated and personalized gifts designed to bring comfort and happiness to customers of all ages.

The store features custom and embroidered gifts, monogrammed items, stationery, fashion accessories, drinkware and a thoughtfully selected collection of unique goods. Ashby said she intentionally designed the space to feel welcoming and personal, where families feel at home and children are just as excited to visit as their parents.

Beyond retail, HOPE & JOY is rooted in community impact. Each month, a portion of proceeds is donated to nonprofit organizations supporting adoptive families and mental health awareness. Ashby supports adoption assistance programs such as HelpUsAdopt.org, a national grant organization that helps families cover adoption costs, along with mental health advocacy groups including The Confess Project of America.

Ashby said her mission is simple: to bring people positivity, hope and joy through both meaningful products and purposeful giving back.

HOPE & JOY is now open to the public at 95 Reef Road in Fairfield. More information and online shopping are available at findinghopeandjoy.com.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Fairfield

Pursuit Ends In Fight With Troopers

Jan 23, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

School Bus Crash!

Jan 23, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Senator Tony Hwang Commends Carla Miklos for Nearly 20 Years of Leadership at Operation Hope

Jan 17, 2026 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Stratford

Attic Fire

Jan 26, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Opening of HOPE & JOY Gift Shop in Fairfield

Jan 26, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG SUPPORTS MINNESOTA CHALLENGE TO MILITARIZED AND ILLEGAL DEPLOYMENTS

Jan 25, 2026 Alex
Bridgeport

UPDATE on Pasadena Place Fire

Jan 25, 2026 Alex