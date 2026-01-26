Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Opening of HOPE & JOY Gift Shop in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, CT — A new locally owned gift shop focused on positivity, creativity and giving back officially opened its doors Friday as HOPE & JOY celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 95 Reef Road, just off the Post Road.

Owner Rebecca Ashby, a Fairfield resident, wife and adoptive mother, created HOPE & JOY as a heartfelt extension of her personal journey. What began in 2022 as a small creative outlet during the pandemic has grown into a brick-and-mortar shop offering handcrafted, curated and personalized gifts designed to bring comfort and happiness to customers of all ages.

The store features custom and embroidered gifts, monogrammed items, stationery, fashion accessories, drinkware and a thoughtfully selected collection of unique goods. Ashby said she intentionally designed the space to feel welcoming and personal, where families feel at home and children are just as excited to visit as their parents.

Beyond retail, HOPE & JOY is rooted in community impact. Each month, a portion of proceeds is donated to nonprofit organizations supporting adoptive families and mental health awareness. Ashby supports adoption assistance programs such as HelpUsAdopt.org, a national grant organization that helps families cover adoption costs, along with mental health advocacy groups including The Confess Project of America.

Ashby said her mission is simple: to bring people positivity, hope and joy through both meaningful products and purposeful giving back.

HOPE & JOY is now open to the public at 95 Reef Road in Fairfield. More information and online shopping are available at findinghopeandjoy.com.