Senator Tony Hwang Commends Carla Miklos for Nearly 20 Years of Leadership at Operation Hope

Jan 17, 2026

FAIRFIELD, CT—State Senator Tony Hwang (R—Fairfield) today announced his heartfelt appreciation and recognition of Carla Miklos, Executive Director of Operation Hope in Connecticut, following her announcement that she will retire at the end of March after nearly two decades of dedicated service.

Throughout her tenure, Carla Miklos has been a steadfast advocate for individuals and families facing economic hardship and homelessness, drawing on her robust background to strengthen community-based solutions. Under her leadership, Operation Hope expanded its reach and deepened its impact, becoming a trusted lifeline for countless residents across the region.

Senator Hwang and Miklos worked closely over many years to address the root causes of economic insecurity and homelessness, collaborating on efforts to support families navigating job loss, housing crises, rising costs of living, and food insecurity. Most recently, they partnered to assist residents impacted by disruptions in SNAP food assistance programs that affected families and seniors.

“Carla’s leadership has been defined by compassion, resolve, and an unwavering commitment to uplifting our neighbors facing economic hardship and homelessness,” said Senator Hwang. “Throughout the years, we have worked closely together to support families and individuals during some of their most difficult moments, most recently during the SNAP food assistance challenges that affected communities just before Thanksgiving and remain ongoing.”

Senator Hwang also praised Miklos for her collaborative approach and ability to unite nonprofits, volunteers, government partners, and the private sector to achieve meaningful, lasting change.

“Carla’s ability to bring people together has made a profound difference in the lives of countless residents,” he added. “As she enters a well-deserved retirement, she leaves behind a legacy of kindness, dignity, and selfless leadership that will be hard to follow. I wish Carla the very best in her next chapter and thank her for her extraordinary service to our community.”

Carla Miklos’ leadership and dedication have left an enduring imprint on Operation Hope and the communities it serves, ensuring her impact will continue well beyond her tenure.

Senator Tony Hwang Commends Carla Miklos for Nearly 20 Years of Leadership at Operation Hope

