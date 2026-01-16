Fairfield

Town of Fairfield Announces New Indoor Sidewalk Sale

Fairfield, CT – The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development is excited to announce a new shopping event, the Indoor Sidewalk Sale, which will take place on Saturday, January 24th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield University Store’s Second Story at 1499 Post Road.

This will be a one-stop shop for some of your favorite Fairfield stores all in one spot.

Participating merchants include Apricot Lane Boutique, Bailey Jaymes Boutique, Ciao Bella, Coreen’s Bridge Floral Shop, Jane + Mercer, Lexington Home & Garden, Olive My Stuff, Team Woofgang & Co., The PEHT Shop, and The Two Oh Three.

Light bites and a cash bar will be available to event attendees. Parking is available on Post Road as well as in the parking garage in the rear of the Fairfield University Store.

Director of Community & Economic Development, Mark Barnhart, stated, “We’re excited to bring a new shopping experience to Fairfield this winter.” He continued, “We encourage folks to come out, support local, and shop some of your favorite Fairfield businesses all in one convenient location!”

For more information and to follow along with what’s happening in Town, be sure to check out @ExperienceFairfield on Facebook and Instagram and our website, www.experiencefairfieldct.org.

