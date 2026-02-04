Stratford Library – Children’s Programs (February 2026)

Winter Storytimes

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. offers weekly storytimes for children. Storytimes meet at 10:30 am. (Note there is no storytime on Mon Feb 16th.) On Mondays, Toddler Time meets for ages 0–2. On Tuesdays, Preschool Storytime meets for ages 3–5. Baby Lapsit meets on Thursdays for babies 0–18 months (registration is recommended for Thursdays). Friday Fun offers stories and songs for ages 1–5. Enjoy early literacy activities and meet other families at Library storytimes. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Alphabet Parade Grab ‘n’ Go

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. is offering Alphabet Parade grab ‘n’ go craft kits starting Friday, February 6 (Letter “R”) and Friday, February 20 (Letter “S”) for children ages 18 months to 5 years old. Each kit features a craft about the letter and one book to check out with your library card. (All books must be returned.) Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org and choose Events.

Take Your Child to the Library Day

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Dept. on Saturday, February 7 from 10 am–5 pm. This year’s theme is Dinosaurs. Activities include an “I Spy” game, crafts, Fossil Exploration with Jurassic Classroom, a dino photo opportunity, and a free book giveaway. Children of all ages are welcome.

Learn to Crochet

Beginner crochet lessons will be offered Wednesday, February 11 at 6 pm. Open to ages 9 through adult. Supplies provided. Registration required.

Book Scientists

Book Scientist kits for ages 5–12 include library books and activities matched to the child’s age. February themes are Black History Month (February 13) and Fairy Tales (February 27). Return the books and keep the rest. Registration required.

Kids Podcasting Club

For ages 7–13 with a parent or guardian. Meets Thursday, February 13 at 2 pm. Children will record stories, book recommendations, and more with librarians and uCreate volunteers. Registration required.

Valentine’s Day Cards

Saturday, February 14 from 10:30 am–3:30 pm. Children of all ages can make cards for friends and family.

Math Grab ‘n’ Go Kit: Telling Time

For ages 7–10. Kits include lessons and activities about reading a clock. Pickup begins Wednesday, February 18. Registration required.

Kids Cooking Class with Siddhi

Healthy snack cooking class for ages 8–12 on Wednesday, February 18 at 4 pm. Led by dietician Siddhi Sheth from ShopRite. Registration required.

Preschool Art

Saturday, February 21 at 11 am in the Children’s Program Room. For ages 3–7. Registration required.

Perler Beads Craft

Sunday, February 22 at 2 pm. For ages 7–12. Supplies provided. Registration required.

Homeschool Hangout

Thursday, February 26 at 2 pm. For homeschool families with children ages 5–12. Board games, crafts, STEAM activities, snacks, and family networking. Registration suggested; drop-ins welcome.

Treehouse Science: Snap Circuits

Friday, February 27 from 3:30–4:30 pm at the STEAM table. For ages 8–12. Stop in anytime during the hour. Registration recommended.

For details or registration for all programs, visit stratfordlibrary.org or call 203.385.4165.