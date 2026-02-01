Stratford Launches National Search for Next Police Chief, Announces Community-Based Search Committee

January 29, 2026 – Stratford, Conn. – Mayor David Chess today announced the formation of a Police Chief Search Committee to lead a national search for Stratford’s next chief of police, a role that will oversee a 112‑sworn officer department and help guide the future of public safety and community policing in the town of more than 52,000 residents.

“The Stratford Police Department has served this community for more than a century, and we are at a critical moment,” said Mayor Chess. “We need a chief who is respected by officers, trusted by residents, and committed to modern, community-centered policing. This committee brings together deep policing expertise, community voices, and faith and civic leadership to help us find that person.”

Role and Charge of the Search Committee

The Police Chief Search Committee is charged with:

Finalizing the job description and defining the professional and personal qualities sought in Stratford’s next chief of police,

Reviewing applications and resumes from a national pool of candidates,

Conducting interviews and deliberating on finalists, and

Reaching a consensus on one or more recommended candidates to present to the mayor, who will make the final appointment.

The committee’s work will focus not only on technical qualifications but also on leadership, integrity, communication, and a demonstrated commitment to community policing and relationship-building.

“We are asking this Committee to help us identify a chief who can lead a department that is already strong and move it forward—someone who understands that public safety is built on both effective law enforcement and strong community relationships,” Mayor Chess added.

Committee Membership and Credentials

The Police Chief Search Committee includes law enforcement, labor, faith, civic, and community representatives:

Rev. Dr. Frederick (Jerry) Streets (Chair) – A Stratford resident for nearly 20 years, Dr. Streets has a distinguished career as a parish minister and faculty member in graduate theological and social work education. He serves as a professor in the Practice of Theology and Social Work at Yale Divinity School, is a pastoral counselor and licensed clinical social worker, and is a member of the Harvard Program in Refugee Trauma. He has provided pastoral care and clinical social work services in the United States, Bosnia, Italy, and South Africa. He is the first African American Chaplain of Yale University, a former Senior Fulbright Scholar in South Africa, and his parish ministry spans 43 years of service as senior pastor of major congregations in Bridgeport and New Haven.

– A Stratford resident for nearly 20 years, Dr. Streets has a distinguished career as a parish minister and faculty member in graduate theological and social work education. He serves as a professor in the Practice of Theology and Social Work at Yale Divinity School, is a pastoral counselor and licensed clinical social worker, and is a member of the Harvard Program in Refugee Trauma. He has provided pastoral care and clinical social work services in the United States, Bosnia, Italy, and South Africa. He is the first African American Chaplain of Yale University, a former Senior Fulbright Scholar in South Africa, and his parish ministry spans 43 years of service as senior pastor of major congregations in Bridgeport and New Haven. Paul Aurelia – A lifelong Stratford resident, Mr. Aurelia is a retired Stratford deputy police chief with 26 years of service to the department. He has more than 14 years of experience as a labor relations manager at Sikorsky Aircraft and currently serves as Stratford’s 10th District Town Council representative. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and holds master’s degrees in labor relations, business administration (MBA), and management.

Rose Blackwell – Ms. Blackwell has been a Stratford resident for more than 60 years and is a second-generation graduate of Stratford High School. She is a former member of the Town’s Public Safety Committee and participated in Stratford’s first town-wide conversation on race relations, which helped catalyze the creation of Citizens Addressing Racial Equity (CARE). She is an active community advocate with deep roots and relationships across town.

– Ms. Blackwell has been a Stratford resident for more than 60 years and is a second-generation graduate of Stratford High School. She is a former member of the Town’s Public Safety Committee and participated in Stratford’s first town-wide conversation on race relations, which helped catalyze the creation of Citizens Addressing Racial Equity (CARE). She is an active community advocate with deep roots and relationships across town. Olga Pena – A long-time Stratford resident and volunteer, Ms. Pena serves as co-chair of the Stratford Hispanic Committee, is an active member of CARE, and is a strong advocate for “building bridges for a stronger Stratford.” She brings lived experience understanding policing and a deep connection to communities of all colors in town.

A long-time Stratford resident and volunteer, Ms. Pena serves as co-chair of the Stratford Hispanic Committee, is an active member of CARE, and is a strong advocate for “building bridges for a stronger Stratford.” She brings lived experience understanding policing and a deep connection to communities of all colors in town. Patrick Ridenhour – Currently chief of police in the City of Danbury, Conn., Chief Ridenhour has 37 years of experience in municipal policing. He previously served seven years with the Stratford Police Department, including nearly five and a half years as Stratford’s police chief. He began his career in Waterbury, serving for 20 years and retiring as assistant deputy chief. Chief Ridenhour holds a master’s degree in organizational management and leadership, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar, is a past president of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association, and serves on several local, state, and national public safety committees.

– Currently chief of police in the City of Danbury, Conn., Chief Ridenhour has 37 years of experience in municipal policing. He previously served seven years with the Stratford Police Department, including nearly five and a half years as Stratford’s police chief. He began his career in Waterbury, serving for 20 years and retiring as assistant deputy chief. Chief Ridenhour holds a master’s degree in organizational management and leadership, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar, is a past president of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association, and serves on several local, state, and national public safety committees. Anthony Zona – Officer Zona is a veteran law enforcement professional now in his 37th year of police service and the current Stratford Police Union President. He began his career with the City of New Haven in 1989, rising through the ranks to detective, sergeant, and district commander of the Fair Haven section. He later served as a tribal police officer for the Mashantucket Pequot Nation before joining the Stratford Police Department in 2014. He has been a labor leader for 23 years and currently serves on the Executive Board of AFSCME Council 4.

“We have brought together a group that understands policing from the inside, understands our neighborhoods, and understands the importance of building trust,” Mayor Chess explained. “Their perspectives will be invaluable as we select the next leader of our police department.”

Highlights of the Chief of Police Position

The Town of Stratford is conducting a national search for a dynamic, experienced law enforcement professional who:

Has demonstrated leadership and strong communication skills.

Embraces community policing and modern police practices.

Is familiar with Connecticut police laws and regulatory requirements.

The Chief of Police reports directly to the Mayor and oversees all divisions of the Stratford Police Department, including Patrol, Investigations, Administration, Professional Standards, Records, Crime Prevention, Traffic Management, and multiple specialized units such as SWAT, Forensics, K-9, Computer Forensics, and the Marine Unit.

Key responsibilities include:

Leading and managing department operations and budget, and presenting and defending budget requests before the mayor and Town Council

Implementing and advancing a community policing model that builds partnerships with residents, businesses, and town departments

Ensuring compliance with the Town Charter, state and local laws, and professional standards

Overseeing hiring, training, promotions, and discipline in a fair and consistent manner

Directing internal affairs and civilian complaint investigations

Coordinating with federal, state, and regional agencies on crime and public safety issues

Minimum qualifications include:

A bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, law enforcement administration, or a related field is required. A master’s degree and/or successful completion of a police executive leadership training, such as the FBI National Academy or similar programs, is preferred.

At least 15 years of progressively responsible policing experience, including six or more years at the rank of lieutenant or higher in a comparably sized or larger department.

Must have or be able to obtain Connecticut POST‑C certification and a Connecticut Class D driver’s license.

Strong leadership, communication, budgeting, planning, community policing, and public‑relations skills, and a record of strong moral character.

The annual salary range is $140,000–$160,000, commensurate with experience, and includes health, dental, and life insurance, as well as retirement benefits.

Application Process

Applications and additional details about the chief of police position are available on the Town of Stratford’s website at www.stratfordct.gov/page/human-resources . Completed applications and resumes should be submitted to the Town of Stratford Human Resources Department, 2725 Main Street, Stratford, CT 06615, or via email at humanresources@townofstratford.com by February 13, 2026. The Town of Stratford is an equal opportunity employer. Female and minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

“Our police officers do important, difficult work every day,” Mayor Chess stated. “They deserve a chief who will support their professional growth, insist on fairness, strengthen community relationships, and lead with integrity. I am confident this process will help us find that leader, and I look forward to introducing Stratford’s next chief of police in the months ahead.”