THE CITY OF BRIDGEPORT AND MAYOR GANIM LAUNCH NEW ANTI-BLIGHT ORDINANCES

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport and Mayor Ganim have announced updates to the City’s Anti-Blight Ordinances. Adjusted by the City Council, these updates enhance the city’s ability to strengthen enforcement and improve the process for addressing blighted properties throughout the city. The updated ordinances are designed to ensure a more effective system while creating a prompt and efficient process for property owners who wish to appeal blight citations. The changes are part of the City’s continued efforts to maintain safe, clean and well-maintained neighborhoods across Bridgeport.

Key Updates Include:

Reduced Cleanup Timeline: Property owners now have 10 days to address blight violations after receiving notice

Property owners now have 10 days to address blight violations after receiving notice New Fee Schedule $150 per day for occupied properties $250 per day for vacant properties

Repeat Offenses: A penalty of $1,000 per day will be issued beginning with the third offense at the same property

A penalty of $1,000 per day will be issued beginning with the third offense at the same property Hearing Process Update: Hearings will no longer be automatic. Property owners are required to formally request a hearing if they wish to appeal a citation

These updates are intended to strengthen the City’s ability to address various blight issues while encouraging property owners to resolve violations in a timely manner.

“This update to our anti-blight ordinances aligns with our goal of making our blight enforcement efforts as comprehensive and efficient as possible,” said Mayor Ganim. “Keeping our neighborhoods clean and well maintained is a shared responsibility, and we appreciate the continued cooperation of our residents and property owners”

“The updated anti-blight ordinance was designed to encourage residents to help us address the safety and cleanliness of our neighborhoods,” stated City Council President, Jeanette Herron. “This update is especially important as the city continuously looks for methods of beautification while ensuring our neighborhoods provide hospitable places for our residents.”

As the Co-chair of the Ordinance Committee Councilwoman Martinez states that they thrive on the betterment of the City of Bridgeport, our residents, and the immediate needs of the communities. The City of Bridgeport anti-blight initiatives became a critical and major priority of Councilwoman Martinez. “This is initiative is extremely imperative to our residents, as we continue to address safety concerns and health hazards issues throughout Bridgeport” stated Councilwoman Eneida Martinez.

Enforcement of this new policy began as of March 1st. Anti-blight fees and the appeal process have been reflected to begin as of March 1st. New blight violations that have been administered in March will be mitigated in April.