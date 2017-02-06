Bridgeport News: Fire On Central Avenue

5:11pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– Fire that started in a living room at 1165 Central Avenue may have spread through the walls and caused a smoke condition on the third floor. All occupants had safely made it out of the two family home. Radio reports said one hose line was in operation and a second hose was on it’s way. Within minutes the evacuation tones sounded and all the firefighters were called to evacuate the home. Shortly flames were shooting through the roof and an exterior attack was used by firefighters and the roof had collapsed. The fire did not extend to any nearby homes. Fire Chief Thode said about 6 people were relocated by the Red Cross and there were no reported injuries.

