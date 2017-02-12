Westport News: Man Turns In Weapons & Gets Charged

#Westport Connecticut–On 01/20/17, a friend of William Stenson brought multiple firearms and ammunition to the Westport Police Department to turn in for safe keeping. The firearms belong to Stenso n. After the inventory and examination of the weapons, ammunition, and magazines, one of the weapons was determined to be an assault weapon. The weapon has a telescoping (collapsible) stock, and a forward pistol grip. This type of weapon is restricted according to the Assault Weapon Ban. Stenson did not have this weapon registered nor did he possess a certificate to possess such assault weapon. Stenson was also in possession of a total of 13 high capacity magazines (magazines accommodating more than ten rounds of ammunition). A warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court for Stenson’s arrest. On 01/31/17, Westport Officers responded to Stenson’s address and took him into custody without incident.

(Westport Police Press Release)