Meatball Heaven Is Good Food And Good For Local Kids

Meatball Heaven, located at the Arcade Mall at 1001 Main Street in Bridgeport is not only good food but is also good for local kids. Meatball Heaven was started in 2016 by Work to Learn, a pre-employment training program that gives work experience to young adults while showing them how to run a successful business through the Boy’s and Girl’s Village. At Meatball Heaven the students learn how to cook food, they learn basic job skills, they learn how to clean, the roll and make their own meatballs, the make sauces and they serve them in bread cones, in a grinder over rice or pasta or salad. They also make home made soups as well. My son assisted me in the video production and we both ordered ours in a grinder and enjoyed them very much! Oh, I almost forgot to mention that pizza is available on Fridays!

When you come to Meatball Heaven not only are you enjoying a delicious meal but you are also helping serve your community by providing employment experiences for our youth ages 16 to 21 years in our area. Every dollar you give goes back into the program. They also run Do Me A Favor which is a party favor business and we also have Design IQ and Print which is a printing and design business.

Meatball Heaven is located in the Arcade Mall at 1001 Main Street in Bridgeport. Telephone 203-870-8871 or MeatballHeaven.com and on Facebook. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday 11:00am to 4:30pm

Catering is also available for any type of event. Delivery is available to any business in walking distance to the Arcade Mall.

To learn more about the Boy’s and Girl’s Village, visit them at : https://www.bgvillage.org/Default.asp