#Westport, CT– The Westport Police Department and Mental Grit Fitness of Fairfield County are hosting the 8 th Annual Push Against Cancer for Kids event. Individuals and teams from across Connecticut will show their strength and determination as they raise donations for The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 4th from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at The Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts in Westport, Connecticut. The opening ceremony starts at 10:00 a.m. This 1-hour push-up challenge aims to provide children who face health and medical challenges with a full week of summer camp where medical care and needs can still be met. Over the last 7 years, Push Against Cancer for Kids has raised more than $200,000!

All ages and fitness levels are welcome to join this 1-hour friendly push-up competition. Participants are encouraged to reach out to family members, friends, co-workers and employers to join their team or donate to their fundraising efforts. All proceeds will benefit The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, founded by Paul Newman. We are so inspired by how the kids of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp find possibility in each challenge they face,” says Mental Grit Fitness owner and personal trainer, Andy Berman. Being able to face this fitness challenge and raise enough funds to send as many kids as possible to camp seems a fitting tribute to them.

This year, members of various Connecticut police departments throughout the state, as well as many veterans, have agreed to participate in the event. Mental Grit Fitness is extremely grateful to the Westport Police Department for their ongoing support, particularly that of Chief Foti Koskinas, Lieutenant David Farrell and Officer Brendan Fearon. A special thank you also goes out to Detective Paul Carroccio of the Danbury Police Department. Mental Grit Fitness is asking those who would like to participate to encourage their friends, family, co-workers and employers to sponsor their efforts. Contestants are encouraged to bring a friend or family member to keep track of their progress. The event is for all ages, but anyone younger than age 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

