#Fairfield CT–A report we were first to tell you about–On Friday 06/09/2017 at 3:35pm the Fairfield Police Department responded to a vehicle in Pine Creek. The investigation revealed that a man was attempting to park his car in the garage under his house when his car accelerated through the garage and out the back of the house into Pine Creek. The driver and his dog were uninjured. The Fairfield Police Dive Team responded and removed the car from the creek.