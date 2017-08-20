Bridgeport News: Large Drug Bust

The Bridgeport Police Department Tactical Narcotics Team conducted a long-term drug investigation into a large-scale narcotics trafficker, later identified Clark Thomas. Investigations revealed that THOMAS has been distributing large quantities of heroin crack-cocaine, and marijuana throughout the city of Bridgeport and lower Fairfield County. As a result of the investigation, search and seizure warrants were gained for two separate residences, which THOMAS implicated during the investigation, located at 2370 North Avenue, Bridgeport and 98 Tuckahoe Drive, Shelton. In addition, investigators obtained search warrants for his person and for his vehicle; a 2006 Ford F-250 pickup truck, which investigators witnessed THOMAS use to deliver narcotics.



On August 18, 2017, the Tactical Narcotics Team, working tandem with the FBI Bridgeport Safe Streets Task Force and Statewide Narcotics Task Force initiated surveillance of THOMAS at his 98 Tuckahoe Drive residence. THOMAS eventually departed his residence in his 2006 Ford F-250 and was followed through the back roads of Shelton to route 15 South. Surveillance teams tailed THOMAS into Norwalk, where he was taken into custody with the assistance of the Norwalk Police. THOMAS was found to be transporting a large quantity of marijuana and $18,400, which was determined to be proceeds of illegal drug sales. Most the

money was found in a plastic grocery bag, bundled up in very amounts and denominations. His truck is being seized as an instrumentality of the crime and will be subject to State of Connecticut Asset and Forfeiture proceedings. After THOMAS was taken into custody, multi- agency search warrant entries were coordinated at 2370 North Avenue and 98 Tuckahoe addresses.



Seized from 2370 North Avenue were over 400 bags of high grade heroin, over 300 grams of crack-cocaine, over 100 grams of powder cocaine, approximately 2 ounces of marijuana, body armor, and approximately $5,000 in Jewelry, all of which was seized as evidence. The jewelry will also be subjected to appraisal and asset/forfeiture proceedings. Seized from the 98 Tuckahoe residence, with the assistance of Shelton Police Detectives and drug detection K-9 Officer, was a money counter and documentation further implicating Thomas in the investigation. Clark THOMAS was charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent To Sell,

Possession of Narcotics With Intent To Sell, Operating a Drug Factory and Criminal Possession of Body Armor. He was held in lieu of $50,000 pending his arraignment in court (GA2).

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)