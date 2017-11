#Bridgeport CT– #Stratford CT–Tonight, detectives arrested Lonnie Mebane (DOB: 9/30/64) at his house at 65 Masarik Ave in Stratford and served him with an arrest warrant charging him with the murder of Eric Diaz, which occurred at Beardsley Street and Newfield Avenue on the evening of September 14, 2017. Mebane allegedly shot Diaz during a robbery that occurred when Diaz entered his car to sell drugs to him. Mebane is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.