Bridgeport News: Police Shoot Robbery Suspect

9:41am– #Bridgeport CT– A masked gunman entered and robbed the Eb Lens at 586 Pequonnock Street. Police was already in the area and were quick to respond to the situation. The suspect fired at police and police returned fire. The suspect was shot, police were not hit. The suspect was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital. Police are still looking for one more suspect who fled in a vehicle. Pequonnock to Chestnut Street for the investigation. Nearby Geraldine Johnson School and Columbus School were placed in lock in/lock out.