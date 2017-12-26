Mayor Ganim Recognizes People’s United Bank for Holiday Donation

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Joseph Ganim recognized People’s United Bank for their generous holiday donation in support of children at daycares around the City of Bridgeport. The donation was used to purchase new toys for children up to age five at City daycares managed by Action for Bridgeport Community Development (ABCD) Inc. Mayor Ganim and his holiday helpers dropped off the toys to daycares, coincidentally, while the little ones were asleep.

“This donation will bring joy to the many families in need this holiday season city-wide, and most importantly, put a smile on the faces of children,” said Mayor Ganim. “It’s through community organizations like People’s United Bank that we are able to have an impact on the lives of so many residents in Bridgeport, I’m thankful for the ongoing support we receive.”

Karen Galbo, People’s United Bank Vice President of Community Relations said, “Every child deserves the opportunity to experience the joy and wonder of the holiday season. We look forward to helping bring holiday joy to children throughout Bridgeport.”