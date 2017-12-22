Swanson’s Fish To Close, Then Founder Passes Away

#Fairfield CT– On December 20th Larissa Swanson, daughter of Gary and Sue Swanson who own Swanson Fish Market posted on her Facebook page : “So it’s finally official today, after 45 Year’s my father has decided to move on to another business venture and sell Swanson’s Fish Market. This will officially be our last Holiday. We have been a landmark here in Fairfield County, being voted best seafood for over 30 straight years, so it is a very bittersweet feeling for our family. Swanson’s doors will be officially shut after New Year’s Day, so come down for the holiday and get what you can while it lasts! Thank you all to our loyal customers, we love you”.

Today, Larissa posted that her grandfather, Gerry who founded the company passed away. At one time there were five locations located in Fairfield, Bridgeport, Monroe, Hamden, and Orange. After a series of closures, only the Fairfield location at 2439 Black Rock Turnpike remained. But on July 4, 2012, the Fairfield locations was destroyed. The store was rebuilt. In 2014 Gary and Sue Swanson turned to the TV show The Profit to help save and expand the business. The episode remains controversial to this day. A highlight of the show can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJEUChmDsCE.

A deli is slated to take its place but I have not received confirmation of who the new owners will be.

The photo is of Swanson Fish Market today, the photo is of Gary’s father Gerry in a TV commercial 23 years ago.