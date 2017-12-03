Westport News: Holiday Giving Program

Westport, CT – Human Services Director Elaine Daignault announced that the Department of Human Services’ annual Holiday Giving Program benefitting Westport residents is underway.

“Over the years, the generosity of volunteer donors has made the holidays brighter for hundreds of children, families and seniors in our town,” said Daignault. “Last year alone, the DHS Holiday Giving Program helped over four-hundred residents with their holiday wishes. We hope that residents will continue to support their neighbors, as our department continues to see residents coping with foreclosures, layoffs and reduced work hours.”

Following established guidelines for Westport’s Warm-Up Fund eligibility, the Human Services Department serves largely as a facilitator, allowing Westport residents who wish to give to do so, while protecting the confidentiality of both the donor and receiver.

Some of the most appreciated gifts are grocery and gas gift cards of any amount, as well as gift cards to local stores where residents may shop. In addition, cash donations are always welcome as they allow for the purchase of last minute gift cards for clients. Checks may be made payable to “DHS Family Programs” with “Holiday” on the memo line and may be mailed or dropped off in Room 200 at Town Hall (110 Myrtle Avenue). If a donor wishes to “shop” for a family’s actual gift requests, this can also be accommodated at whatever level the donor feels comfortable.

Westport residents and organizations who wish to donate to this effort are urged to contact Patty Haberstroh at hsyouth@westportct.gov or 341-1069 as soon as possible. In addition, families who feel they will need extra support during the coming holiday season should also contact the department at 341-1050.

This program has developed largely in response to calls from Westport residents and organizations who wish to share their holiday spirit with others less fortunate than they. Over the years, the community has given generously to many individuals, clubs, schools, churches, book clubs and businesses participating in the program—many of them year after year.

