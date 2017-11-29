The Westport Police Department Local Union #2080 and Police Benevolent Association will be hosting their annual Holiday Toy Drive, which provides toys for underprivileged children throughout Fairfield County and beyond.The program has been extremely successful in the past, allowing for thousands of toys to be distributed to children who otherwise would have none. We ask for your continued support and generosity to help make this year’s drive as successful as in the past. By doing so, you will bring joy to so many children who often have none. Westport Police Officers will accept new, unopened, and unwrapped toys, as well as cash donations, in the parking lot of ASF Sports & Outdoors, located at 1560 Post Road East, Westport, on the following Saturdays and Sundays:

December 9 th , 10 th , 16 th , and 17 th between the hours of 9:00AM and 5:00PM.

In the case of inclement weather, please call the Westport Police Department at 203-341- 6000 or check with the local news services. Should the weather not allow a trip to ASF on any one of those days, the donations can be brought to the Westport Police Department as soon as conditions allow.

Collection boxes will be set up December 1 st through 17th at the following locations:

Westport Police Department, 50 Jesup Road, 24 hours a day Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Avenue, during business hours of Mon-Fri 8:30AM-4:30PMSF

Sports Outdoors, 1560 Post Road East, during store hours of Sundays 11AM-4:30PM, Mon/Tues/Weds/Fri 10AM-6PM, Thurs 10AM-7PM, Saturdays 10AM-5:30PM

Renato’s Jewelers, 1765 Post Road East, during store hours of M,T,W,F 8AM-3PM, Thurs 8AM-5PM, Sat 9AM-2PM, closed Sundays (holiday hours of M-W 8-3, Th/Fr 8-5, Sat 9-5, and Sundays 11-4 beginning

Dec. 10 th through Dec. 24 th )

Any questions can be directed to Sgt. Jill Ruggiero at jruggiero@westportct.gov or 203-341- 6000. We thank, in advance, all of our continually generous donors and look forward to seeing you all at ASF Sports Outdoors!