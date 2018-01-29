Bridgeport News: Guns, Drugs & A Sock Recovered After Shooting

12:22am–1/28/2018–#Bridgeport CT–In a story we reported to you minutes after it happened Sunday morning, police made numerous arrests at a shooting on East Main Street. Police were working a detail in the parking lot of U-Haul at 650 Boston Avenue for an unobstructed view of the Elements Cafe at 1653 East Main Street. Police had learned that there would be a birthday party there attended by known gang members.

A short time later police heard shots fired in the area. Police located a vehicle responsible. In plain view was a firearm protruding from the rear pocket of the front passenger seat. Once an arrest of two suspects:

Police say they arrested 19-year-old Nazjeir Diaz, along with 19-year-old Khyren Best, both of Bridgeport.

Three additional firearms were also found within the vehicle. Two of the firearms contained extended magazines. Also located within the vehicle on the middle console was 6 folds of heroin, total weight of 2 grams. Please don’t ask me why the sock is in the picture, there was no reason given.