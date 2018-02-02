Westport Warm Up Fund Continues to Accept Donations

#Westport, CT – Director of Human Services Elaine Daignault reminds residents that the Westport Warm Up Fund is continuing to accept donations. A collaborative community effort to help qualified residents who receive state heating assistance, the Warm Up Fund provides additional support to our most vulnerable population.

“It was a cold January and many of our neighbors are struggling to keep warm,” said Daignault. “They know that their income, which barely covers the rising costs of food and housing, will not be enough to pay for heat. These residents would need to make difficult choices for themselves and their families without the help of the Westport Warm Up Fund.”

She continued, “For the past 17 years the generosity of our friends and neighbors has made it possible for the Westport Warm-Up Fund to offer fuel assistance to hundreds of elderly, infirm and disadvantaged members of our community.” Last winter heating assistance was provided to 230 Westport households.

The Warm Up Fund is a collaborative effort between the United Way of Coastal Fairfield County, the Department of Human Services, the Westport Woman’s Club (WWC) and the Clergy Association.

“We come together to ensure that no one is left out in the cold,” Daignault said. “The monies are raised through a direct mailing to all residents in Westport and 100 percent of the money raised for the Warm Up Fund goes to those in need.”

Tax-deductible gifts made payable to Westport Warm-Up Fund may be mailed to: Department of Human Services, Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Ave., Westport CT 06880 or online at www.unitedwaycfc.org/westportwarmup Please contact Susan Stefenson 203 341-1050 with any questions.

