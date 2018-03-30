Bridgeport News: Arrest In Fatal Hit And Run

#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Police Traffic Division have made an arrest in the fatal hit and run accident that took the life of 81 year old Gasper Esteves of Bridgeport on June 25, 2017. Mr. Esteves was standing outside of his Ford Ranger in front of his sister’s house on Arlington St, Bridgeport when he was struck by a Volkswagen Passat. The operator of the striking vehicle did not stop and fled the scene. Mr. Esteves was transported to St Vincent’s Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced deceased a few hours later.

The Bridgeport Police Traffic Division Accident Investigation Team investigated the collision and determined that Pearak Pha, 27, of Bridgeport was the operator of the Vollkswagen. An arrest warrant was issued for Pha and he was located by Traffic Officer Sam McKelvie on Ogden St on March 28 and taken into custody. Pha was charged with Misconduct With a Motor Vehicle and Felony Evading Responsibility, bond $50,000.

This is the second fatal Bridgeport crash this week that has been closed with an arrest. On Tuesday, March 27, Joseph Guzman-Rivera was served with a warrant at a court appearance prepared by Bridgeport Police Traffic Division Officer Michael Falbo for the fatal crashes that caused the death of a Bridgeport woman and severely injured 2 pedestrians on August 10, 2017.