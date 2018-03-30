Bridgeport News: Harding Locked Down During Arrest–Knife Found

12:20pm–3/28/2018–#Bridgeport CT–Police were called to Harding High School by principal Dane Brown who told police that a teacher had reported concerns about an In-School-Suspension (ISS) Coordinator Carl Lemon, 63, who made threats. According to the police report, Lemon told the teacher that he “disliked Caucasian race” and “couldn’t wait for the Panthers to give the ok and a revolution begins because he will execute every white man he gets his hands on”. The teacher said he was very concerned about Lemon’s behavior. The teacher also witnessed Lemon take the American flag and proceeded to stomp on it saying “this is what I think about it” the report continued.

The initial reporting officer called for backup and after speaking with the superintendent of schools advised that Harding High School is put on “lockdown” while officers placed Lemon under arrest and take him into custody. When officers approached Lemons in the In Schoo Suspension classroom, officers saw him opened and closed his desk several times and shuffling papers across his desk attempting to hide something officers said. After being taken into custody police and transported to booking police returned to the classroom. There in the drawer police located in a plastic bag a kitchen knife. Police removed the knife and entered it in evidence. Police advised the school principal remove his computer and have the hard drive examined.

The school was put on a ten-minute lockdown and no students were in the hallway as Lemon left the building. Lemon was charged with Threatening in the second degree, and Breach of Peace. His bond was set at $5,000.00.