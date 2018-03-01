Bridgeport News: Sexual Assault On A Minor

On February 22, 2018, Orane Cole, DOB 11/25/1975, of 3412 Main Street, Bridgeport, Connecticut, was arrested on a warrant. The arrest warrant charged Cole with Aggravated Sexual Assault in the First Degree 53a-70a, Threatening in the First Degree 53a-61aa and Unlawful Restraint in the First Degree 53a-95, stemming from an extensive investigation involving Cole sexually assaulted a young girl from the age of six to the present time. This investigation involves another Connecticut police agency and two others in the state of New York. Cole’s bond was initially court set at $250,000.00 and was raised to $500,000.00 during his arraignment.